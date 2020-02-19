12 possible coronavirus patients being treated at Bay Area hospitals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The number of patients undergoing medical evaluations for the coronavirus have increased, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Jason McDonald.

Twelve patients possibly infected with the novel coronavirus are currently under isolation.

The numbers jumped over night as seven was the last update Tuesday evening.

On Feb. 16, 178 people from the cruise ship in Japan arrived at Travis Air Force Base. Seven people on board tested positive for the virus, according to Japan officials.

Of those seven, three were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The four remaining, who were at Travis AFB, were isolated and sent to local hospitals.

On that same flight, three additional people were sent to nearby hospitals due to coronavirus-like symptoms.

Days later, five more people have developed symptoms, bringing the current number of patients being examined to 12.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: