SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Spring break is coming to an end for students and teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District.

A school official tells KRON4 now is the time for students and staff to use those COVID-19 tests distributed before spring break.

Prior to spring break, rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits were distributed to teachers and students in the San Francisco Unified School District as school is back in session on Monday.

Students and staff are being reminded by the district of the importance of using those rapid tests before returning to school

“We really hope that we can catch those people who may be testing positive for COVID-19. So, instead of having them come to school and potentially spread that around, they will know to stay home and follow the isolation protocols and quarantine protocols,” said SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnik.

When school resumes, daily COVID testing will continue to be available at SFUSD using the color COVID-19 testing platform.

“We have the daily color self swap pick ups at all of our school sites. As well as our partnership with safer together so that students and parents can access rapid on-site testing at certain locations,” Dudnik said.

SFUSD officials say their multi-layered approach to COVID-19 mitigation includes group contact tracing, which is in line with state public health guidance.

The strategy is to provide safe in-person instruction without undertaking prolonged contact tracing to identify students within a specified radius of someone infected.

“This allows anyone who is considered a close contact, regardless of their vaccination status, to stay in school unless they test positive or develop symptoms for COVID-19,” Dudnik said.

Also, next week masking in the district will no longer be mandatory in pre-K through K-8 schools.

Instead, facial coverings will be strongly recommended, which is the current policy in middle and high school.