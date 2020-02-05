Wisconsin confirms first case of coronavirus, bringing US total to 12

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (KRON) – The first case of the deadly coronavirus has appeared in Wisconsin, the Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday.

Officials said the CDC has tested 10 people in the state after they showed symptoms and had recently traveled to Wuhan.

Seven people’s tests came back negative, while those being tested have been instructed to isolate themselves either in a hospital or at home, according to the Department of Health.

This is the 12th confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the US.

Six cases have been confirmed in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois, and one in Wisconsin.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 494 people worldwide and has infected more than 24,600 people in over 25 countries.

Close to 60 million people remain under lockdown in China.

