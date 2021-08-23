14 students test positive for COVID in San Mateo Foster City School District

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo Foster City School District is dealing with a cluster of COVID cases.

Between August 16 and August 22, there were 14 students that tested positive.

There was also one teacher that tested positive.

The district says the following campuses are where the cases are at:

Abbott Middle School – 2

Bowditch Middle School – 2

Foster City Elementary School – 6

George Hall Elementary School – 1

Laurel Elementary School – 1

San Mateo Park Elementary School – 2

No other details have been released at this time.