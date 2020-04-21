16 inmates at Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for COVID-19

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Overall, a total of 16 inmates at the Santa Rita Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday, sheriff’s officials say 12 formerly positive inmates had completely recovered, three other formerly positive inmates recovered and are no longer in custody, and one who tested positive was released from custody.

Officials say two Santa Rita staff members have also tested positive.

All positive cases have been reported to the public health department.

No other details regarding medical information will be released, according to authorities.

