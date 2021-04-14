16+ residents in Marin County can book vaccine appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County has now opened vaccine appointments to all people 16+.

According to Marin County Public Health, the county is prioritizing vaccine appointments for people who live or work in Marin County and are in one of the following groups:

People who live in public or low-income housing

People experiencing homelessness

Migratory or agricultural workers

People who have limited English proficiency

People who receive medical care from a local community clinic (Marin Community Clinics, Ritter Center, Marin City Health and Wellness, or Coastal Health Alliance)

People who receive Medi-Cal, CalWORKs (TANF), CalFresh (SNAP), WIC (Women, Infant and Children), or National School Lunch Program (free or reduced price meals) benefits

People who live in key census tracts defined by the Healthy Places Index (check your address)

Click here to register for an appointment if you quality.

San Francisco, Alameda County, and Santa Clara counties also are offering vaccine appointments to those 16+.