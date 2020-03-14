Coronavirus in the Bay Area: 17 new cases in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Health officials confirmed Saturday morning that there are 17 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

This brings the total cases in Santa Clara County up to 91.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Health officials said they expect the numbers to continue to grow.

Friday night, officials announced the county’s second death.

Of the 91 total confirmed cases, 15 cases are associated with international travel, 27 were in close contact with a known case, and 40 are presumed community transmission cases.

38 people are hospitalized, according to county health officials.

On Friday, the county issued a mandatory order prohibiting public or private gatherings of more than 100 people.

The order took effect today and will remain in place for at least three weeks.

Public Health is also banning gatherings of 35 to 100 people unless certain conditions are met to reduce the likelihood of transmission at those events.

All public schools in Santa Clara County will be closed from March 16 through April 3.

