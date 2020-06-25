18 members of same family test positive for COVID-19 after surprise birthday party

CARROLLTON, Texas (KRON) – A surprise 30th birthday party celebration in North Texas resulted in 18 members of the same family getting infected with the coronavirus.
KENS 5 reports it happened May 30 when one of the relatives – who didn’t know they were infected with COVID-19 – interacted with other relatives at the party.
Among the 18 infected are two young children, two elderly grandparents in their 80’s, and a breast cancer patient.
The local station reports three of those infected – the two elderly grandparents and the breast cancer patient – are now hospitalized.
Family members said the gathering followed current state health standards and a total of 25 people attended, with not everyone arriving at once and/or staying for the same length of time.
