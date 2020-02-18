180 coronavirus evacuees medically cleared after quarantine at Travis AFB

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A group of 180 American evacuees have been medically cleared after their 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base, according to CDC officials.

The group of evacuees who came from Wuhan, China have been living under a mandatory quarantine at the base due to coronavirus concerns.

CDC officials lifted their quarantine orders Tuesday.

Officials stressed that these people being released from quarantine pose no health risk to the public.

This first group of evacuees were flown in on a government-chartered plane out of Wuhan, China and arrived at the base on Feb. 5.

Guests and staff at the hotel on base were moved out ahead of the group’s arrival, officials said.

A second group carrying more US evacuees out of Wuhan arrived on base late Sunday. Officials said 14 of people in that group tested positive for coronavirus, but were able to board the plane to Fairfield because they showed no symptoms.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,000 people around the world, mostly in mainland China.

The death toll is 1,873, including 5 people outside mainland China.

Several countries are sending flights for their citizens onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the Japan coast.

The US has evacuated more than 300 Americans from that ship.

