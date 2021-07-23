1M residents now fully vaccinated in Alameda County

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County hit a COVID-19 vaccine milestone on Friday — One million residents are now fully vaccinated.

County officials say that is 70.7% of all eligible residents over the age of 12. In addition, 83.3% of residents have had at least one dose.

“It’s been a long 7-month journey to get to this remarkable milestone in one of the largest and most diverse counties in the State,” said Colleen Chawla, Director of the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency. “We remain ever grateful to the health care providers and first responders who stepped forward to give and receive the first vaccines just 7 months ago. I want to recognize each resident who has had the opportunity and chosen vaccination, protecting themselves and their family and neighbors from severe disease and death. We have more work to do to get to immunity from this devastating disease and we are moving deeper into our communities to engage our residents.”

The county has seen a rise in cases, specifically in communities with low vaccination rates.

Officials say a small number of mild cases have been reported among vaccinated residents but the majority of cases are people who are unvaccinated.

Alameda County is urging eligible residents to get vaccinated and for all residents to wear masks indoors.

Pfizer vaccine: Approved for 12 and older

J&J and Moderna vaccines: Approved for 18 and older

Vaccines will be available for the next week at the following locations:

Saturday, July 24 th Oakland Zoo & the Conservation Society of California, 9777 Golf Links Rd., Oakland, 9AM-2:30PM

Tuesday, July 27 th St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 675 23rd St. & MLK, Oakland, 11AM-1PM (18+ drop-in only) Dorothy Day House, 1931 Center St., Berkeley, 2-4 PM (18+ drop-in only)

Wednesday, July 28 th East Oakland Community Projects, 7515 International Blvd., East Oakland 11AM-1PM (18+ drop-in only) Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., Dublin, 9AM-2PM

Thursday, July 29 th Will C. Wood Middle School, 420 Grand Street, Alameda, 2-3PM Center of Hope by Umoja Health, 8414 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland, 10:30AM – 2:30 PM (call 1-888-763-0010)

Friday, July 30 th CHORI by Umoja Health, 753 Aileen St., Oakland, 9:30AM – 1:30 PM (call 1-888-763-0010) Old Decoto School, 600 G St., Union City, 4:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday, July 31 st St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 675 23rd St. & MLK, Oakland, 11AM-1PM (18+ drop-in only) Order of Malta at the Cathedral of Christ the Light, 2121 Harrison St., Oakland, 9AM-2PM Allen Temple, 8501 International Blvd., Oakland, 10am-2pm Weekes Community Center, 27182 Patrick Ave., Hayward, 10am-2pm



If you have not been vaccinated or have only received one dose, you are encouraged to call 510-208-4829 or visit bit.ly/getalcovaxed.