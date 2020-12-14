1st American gets COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (KRON) — The first person in the United States to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was a healthcare worker in New York on Monday morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo streamed the event from Northwell Health.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel but it’s a long tunnel,” Cuomo said, adding that the majority of people won’t get the vaccine until at least June.

Sandra, a critical care nurse, has been on the front lines and “has seen a lot,” while working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwell Health said of the first American to get vaccinated.

“Governor Cuomo I’m feeling well,” she said once she received the shot. “I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.”

“We still need to continue wearing masks and social distance,” Sandra said.

Watch LIVE as the first person in New York gets vaccinated: https://t.co/a3p8QOtK6w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

Sandra was not the first person in the world however to get Pfizer’s vaccine. That title goes to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan in the UK, where the Pfizer vaccine was first approved for use.

California received its first shipment of the vaccine on Sunday night.