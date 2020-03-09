1st coronavirus death reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The first COVID-19 death has been reported in Santa Clara County on Monday, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department.

A woman in her 60’s was in the hospital for several weeks, officials say. She was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county who had not traveled internationally or had contact with an already infected patient, which suggests it was a ‘community spread’ case.

The patient was also the third confirmed case reported in the county on Feb. 28.

The woman passed away Monday morning at the El Camino Hospital.

“This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer for Santa Clara County. “We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

Health officials remind residents and organizations to take precautions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Latest posts on the coronavirus: