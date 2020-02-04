2 coronavirus patients being treated in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two patients with coronavirus are being treated in San Francisco.

It is the couple from San Benito County.

With these two patients, there are now four confirmed cases of the virus in Northern California.

The CDC says this is only the second case of person-to-person infection in the U.S.

Doctors say the difficult thing about this virus is that someone can show no signs of the illness and yet be contagious and infect others.

The viral outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has infected more than 20,600 people globally.

Here are the latest figures as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— China: 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 25

— Singapore: 24

— Japan: 20

— South Korea: 16

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— Australia: 7

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Latest Stories: