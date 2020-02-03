2 coronavirus patients hospitalized in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two patients with the coronavirus from San Benito County have been transferred to a hospital in San Francisco for treatment, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

>>Interactive Map: Track the coronavirus outbreak

Officials say they arrived at the hospital on Monday morning after their symptoms worsened Sunday night.

According to the San Benito County Health Department, the patients remained at home, therefore, there is a low risk to the community.

In order to keep all San Francisco staff and patients protected, appropriate precautions are being taken.

The patient’s identities and the name of the hospital will not be released.

There is no elevated risk to the public.

Health officials remind the community to practice healthy hygiene and to limit contact with others if you have a cough, sore throat, or fever.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS: