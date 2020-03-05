2 employees thought to be coronavirus contacts in Downtown SF appears to be false alarm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a nervous time for some people who work in a high rise building in Downtown San Francisco.

This is after two employees were sent home because of concern that they were exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.

As each day passes, it seems there is another report of someone having the coronavirus here in the Bay Area.

So when people who work in the One Sansome Street building received an email informing them that two employees who work on the 23rd floor were sent home because they were coronavirus contacts, there was some concern.

“Yeah, people are concerned. That’s a natural reaction. Everyone was like, oh my god,” an employee said.

This man works on a different floor in the One Sansome building. He asked not to reveal his identity.

“They actually specifically said there were two people who came into contact, don’t necessarily have the virus but they were sent home,” the man said.

That happened Monday. He says the next day the building was noticeably empty.

“Yeah I would say a lot of people were sent home yesterday,” he said.

In fact, building management says they closed access to the 23rd floor, which is occupied by the building’s primary tenant Citigroup, who contracted a third party cleaning company to disinfect the 23rd floor.

The building’s janitorial vendor handles disinfecting all other common areas.

According to Citigroup’s spokesperson, their two employees were seen by health officials in San Mateo County.

KRON4 received a statement from Citigroup that reads:

“While we took precautionary measures, after consulting with the San Mateo Department of Health, it has been determined that these two employees didn’t have direct contact with anyone of concern and normal operations have resumed.”

Although it appears to be a false alarm, this man says he appreciates how the situation was handled.

“I would give a thumbs up to building management,” the employee said.

