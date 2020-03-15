2 health care workers at UCSF test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two health workers at UC San Francisco have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to school officials.

In a statement released by the university, the workers have been self-quarantined.

At this time, they are working to identify the patients, staff and health care providers who may have come into contact with the workers.

“We are taking every precaution to minimize the risk to other health care workers and patients, and we remain confident in the safety precautions our health care providers are taking.”

The university is also taking extra precautions to restrict visitors and require health screenings for their employees.

No other details have been released.

