SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple Bay Area counties are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up.

On Tuesday, both San Francisco and Santa Clara County announced that all residents 16+ can sign up for vaccine appointments.

All individuals age 16 and older who live or work in Santa Clara County are currently eligible for a vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit https://t.co/Wup57Nc1QW or call 2-1-1. pic.twitter.com/9bwsVc1vjl — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) April 13, 2021

People 16 and Older Are Now Eligible to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine in San Francisco – https://t.co/qGXy410GiO — Mayor London Breed's Press Office (@MyrPressOffice) April 13, 2021

On Monday, Alameda County also expanded vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+.

These announcements came early than anticipate, two days before the state’s April 15 designation date.