2 more San Jose firefighters test postive for coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two more firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total of confirmed cases to up to six within the San Jose Fire Department.

Health officials are monitoring 70 firefighters who may have been exposed to the virus.

Officials with the fire department say they have been able to successfully backfill all temporarily vacant positions and expect to maintain normal resource levels.

Fire Stations 9, 31 and the Fire Training Center have underwent deep cleaning.

Any individuals who were exposed have already been contacted. If an individual was not contacted, then there is no risk of having been exposed by a SJFD firefighter.

