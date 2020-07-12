2 San Quentin inmates die from COVID-19 complications bringing total to 9

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Two San Quentin inmates have died from what appears to be complications with COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations.
Officials say the two inmates died on Saturday, July 11 at outside hospitals.
According to the online Patient Tracker, nine inmates at San Quentin have died from COVID-19.
At this time, 1,485 incarcerated people have tested positive at San Quentin.
Officials said in a press release:
CDCR takes the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons very seriously and will continue to work diligently to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
No other information has been released on the inmates at this time.
