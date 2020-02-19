1 hospitalized for coronavirus in Napa County, another being monitored

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two people are under isolation in Napa County.

One of them has tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

Both of the patients were under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan before they were flown to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Both patients are at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Napa County officials say even though the patient tested positive for the virus, however, they are not experiencing symptoms.

The second patient tested negative in Japan, but claims to have symptoms of the virus and is being monitored.

Both patients are not residents of Napa County, according to officials.

County officials say there is minimal risk for Napa County residents.

Both patients are being monitored in special isolation rooms that have negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposures.

Hospital workers are prepared and working closely with the CDC.

Seven of the cruise ship passengers who flew into Travis Air Force Base were identified as needing testing or hospitalization.

In addition to the two at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, five of them were sent to local hospitals in Solano County.

