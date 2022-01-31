2 years since COVID-19 was found in Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials are marking the two-year anniversary of the discovery of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.

It’s been two years since health officials announced the first known case of coronavirus in a resident who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China back in January 2020.

On Monday, Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s health officer, reflected on the last two years and talked about what she thinks will happen next.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Santa Clara County has seen over 275,000 cases of the disease, most likely that is an undercount.

In the county, more than 2,000 people have died and currently, we are in the fifth wave of coronavirus.

Fortunately, Dr. Cody says that the numbers are trending in the right direction the positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks.

The overall number of cases is dropping. There are now effective vaccines and boosters available 83% of the population here in Santa Clara County has been vaccinated.

There are also new drugs coming online and testing is widely available.

Dr. Cody said that she hopes in the weeks and months ahead that the health department and government can start to fall back into their more traditional role.

“Many of the activities that we’ve been doing, as government the need to provide mass testing and mass vaccination to ensure that everyone is reached as fast as possible. Anticipate that we’ll transition back to the way that we traditionally work where you would go to your health provider, traditionally for vaccines and testing and that our role at the county and in the Public Health Department will be more our traditional role which is ensuring access and removing barriers for people who are the most vulnerable in our community,” Dr. Cody said.

Dr. Cody did not lay out any sort of timeline about when mask mandates or restrictions might be she says most likely we will see further peaks and valleys when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, but she hopes that things will get back to normal sooner rather than later.