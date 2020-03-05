SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — There are now 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County after six more cases were announced Thursday.
The new patients are three men and three women, health officials said.
Breakdown of the 20 cases:
- Four are related to travel
- Nine had contact with a known case
- Seven had no known contact
The Santa Clara County Department of Health said the risk to the community is increasing.
They are not recommending closing schools at this time.
Officials are reminding the community to practice good hygiene: wash your hands and don’t touch your face.
Check back for updates
Latest on the coronavirus outbreak:
- Feds investigate contraband flow at Epstein jail
- Lowell High School in San Francisco shuts down after student’s relative tests positive for coronavirus
- 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County
- FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
- Harvey Weinstein moved to NYC jail after heart procedure