SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — There are now 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County after six more cases were announced Thursday.

The new patients are three men and three women, health officials said.

Breakdown of the 20 cases:

Four are related to travel

Nine had contact with a known case

Seven had no known contact

The Santa Clara County Department of Health said the risk to the community is increasing.

They are not recommending closing schools at this time.

Officials are reminding the community to practice good hygiene: wash your hands and don’t touch your face.

