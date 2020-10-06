20,000 chairs placed outside White House to honor coronavirus victims

WASHINGTON, (KRON) – 20,000 empty chairs were on display in front of the south lawn of the White House Sunday to represent the nearly 210,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The memorial showcases less than a tenth of the US death toll from COVID-19. Each chair stands for 10 Americans who’ve lost their lives during the pandemic.

COVID Survivors for Change worked with Bond Events in Washington D.C. to produce the event. Sunday, October 4th was declared the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day.

Bond Events wrote on Instagram, “We are honored to have worked with COVID Survivors for Change to produce the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day. 20,000 chairs, placed on the ellipse in front of the south lawn of the White House are a powerful memorial to the over 200,000 people who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The memorial is powerful, as it visually shows how many lives have been taken during this pandemic.

