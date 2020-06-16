200,000 Americans could die of coronavirus by October, model projects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new model projects more than 200,000 people in the United States could die from coronavirus by Oct. 1 as more states continue to reopen, CNN reports.

That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which currently reports that more than two million people in the US have been infected by the virus and more than 116,000 people have died.

Health experts say a second wave of infections is expected, but exactly when it will happen is not confirmed.

The CDC works with numerous research institutions to create forecasting models, but most projections are for just a few weeks out.

Ali Mokdad, one of the creators of the model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, told CNN that continued relaxing of restrictions may make the next outbreak worse and contribute to more deaths.

Although daily death rates are expected in drop in June and July, the model forecasts a second hike in deaths through September, culminating in 201,129 by Oct. 1.

According to the model, California is part of a group of more than a dozen states that are reporting an increase in newly reported cases week after week.

The National Institutes of Health launched a national database to collect medical information on U.S. coronavirus patients to learn more.

“This effort aims to transform clinical information into knowledge urgently needed to study COVID-19, including health risk factors that indicate better or worse outcomes of the disease, and identify potentially effective treatments,” the agency said in a news release.

