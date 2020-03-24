2nd person dies of coronavirus in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A second person has died of coronavirus in Alameda County, public health officials announced Tuesday.

Details on the second death have not yet been released.

The county’s first death was reported on Monday.

The person was elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department.

Health officials believe they were infected by community-spread.

Alameda County now has 124 positive cases of coronavirus.

The county’s shelter-in-place order and social distancing for essential activities and businesses remain in effect.

