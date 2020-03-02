2nd person in US dies from coronavirus as Bay Area reports 5 new cases over weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly man from Washingtons state has died from the coronavirus.

This is the second coronavirus-related death in the United States.

The first death also came from Washington state.

Officials are investigating a possible outbreak at the nursing home where the 70-year-old man lived.

In the Bay Area, five new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Two hospital workers – one from Alameda County and one from Solano County – tested positive after coming in contact with a patient.

Both healthcare workers were employed by North Bay VacaValley Hospital.

Officials said both people are now in self-isolation in their homes.

Meanwhile Alameda County health officials declared a public health emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone who came in close contact with the two people infected are also in self-quarantine.

In Santa Clara County, three more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases there to 7.

The new cases involve a woman described to have chronic health conditions and a husband and wife who recently traveled to Egypt.

Officials said the husband was also described as someone with chronic health issues.

All three of those people remain in the hospital.

In response, 1,200 coronavirus testing kits are on the way to California.

The CDC initially sent 200 testing kits but the state says they have already used up most if not all of them.

It’s still not clear when the new testing kits will arrive in California.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people, the vast majority in mainland China.

There are now more than 88,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica.

Here are the latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

— Germany: 130 cases

— Singapore: 106

— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

— Spain: 71

— Kuwait: 56

— Bahrain: 47

— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29

— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 24

— Switzerland: 24

— Iraq: 21

— United Arab Emirates: 21

— Norway: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 14

— Austria: 14

— Israel: 10

— Lebanon: 10

— Netherlands: 10

— Belgium: 8

— Croatia: 8

— Greece: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— India: 5

— Russia: 5

— Denmark: 4

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Algeria: 3

— Czech Republic 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Qatar: 3

— Romania: 3

— Belarus: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Egypt: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Indonesia: 2

— Afghanistan: 1

— Andorra: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Portugal: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

