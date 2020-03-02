3 more people die from coronavirus in Washington state

NEW YORK (AP) – Three more people have died from the new coronavirus in Washington state.
Health officials said Monday that the latest deaths bring the total to five in the state and in the United States.
Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.
Researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.
