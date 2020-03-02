Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

3 more people die from coronavirus in Washington state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – Three more people have died from the new coronavirus in Washington state.

Health officials said Monday that the latest deaths bring the total to five in the state and in the United States.

Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.

Researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News