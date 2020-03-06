3 new coronavirus patients confirmed in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Officials with Contra Costa County on Friday announced three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The three new patients are in isolation in their homes, according to officials. Two of the patients were passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Officials added that one is known to have had close contact with a coronavirus patient in another jurisdiction.

Right now health officials are recommending that people who are at higher risk for coronavirus – including adults over age 50 and people with certain underlying medical conditions – should avoid mass public gatherings such as sporting events, parades, and concerts.

More details on the three new cases will be released at a press conference in Martinez at 2 p.m. We’ll be airing that conference live on KRONon.tv.

