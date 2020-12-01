3 Pleasanton high schools shut down after possible COVID exposure at party

PLEASANTON, Calif. – Amador Valley, Foothill, and Village High Schools are taking a break from in-person learning after at least two students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those students reportedly attended parties over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend that involved all three schools.

The schools will be likely shut down until the end of the semester while the district investigates which students attended the parties.



The schools have a very small number of students in small in-person cohorts. Special programs have also been temporarily paused for a few days while they double check that those kids were not exposed.

The spokesperson for the district says they hope this is a sobering reminder to the community that we need to take this virus seriously.

“These programs could continue to be affected negatively. It’s our students that will, unfortunately, bare the brunt of that said Pleasanton Unified School District Patrick Gannon.



The district says they are asking those students who were at the parties to follow the guidelines from the Alameda County health department and isolate for 14 days.”

