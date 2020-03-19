3 residents at assisted living facility in Burlingame test positive for COVID-19

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) – Three residents at Atria Assisted Living Facility Center in Burlingame has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Vice President of Care.

Mike Gentry released a statement saying that the first case was confirmed on Sunday, and that resident has been hospitalized since Thursday, March 12.

Two other residents started showing symptoms over the weekend before testing positive.

At this time, the two additional residents remain under hospital quarantine.

The facility says that three more residents are also under hospital quarantine as they wait for their test results.

The San Mateo County Health Department and CDC have been notified.

“Our primary concern right now is supporting our residents and staff. We remain committed to sharing updates with our community as they become available.”

