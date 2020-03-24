3 sheriff’s deputies in Santa Clara County test positive for COVID-19

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Three deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the department.

Officials say two of the deputies are self-quarantined at home while the third is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The department is monitoring the situation to mitigate more exposure.

Authorities say one of the deputies was assigned to patrol division and the other two were assigned to the Custody Bureau.

The office learned of two cases on Sunday, March 22 and the third confirmed case on Monday.

“We want to assure the public that our Office remains dedicated to serving and protecting the community during these trying times. Furthermore, we are doing everything we can to protect our staff and other first responders battling this pandemic.”

