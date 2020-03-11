3 TSA officers at San Jose airport test positive for the coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose airport officials have reported that three Transportation Security Officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The three officers are receiving medical attention at this time.

All TSA employees who have come into contact with them over the past 14 days at Mineta San Jose International Airport are being quarantined at home.

The full statement is below:

“TSA confirms that three Transportation Security Officers who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home. Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. We will update as more information becomes available.”

More information will be released at a later time.

