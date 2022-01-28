3rd shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine recommended by San Francisco health officials

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco residents, who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a supplemental dose, can now get a third shot.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says they are encouraging health care providers to allow patients who want a third shot, to get one.

The SFDPH says studies show a third dose for people who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can reduce symptomatic infection, hospitalization, and severe outcomes from the omicron variant — which is still a concern.

“The more times you remind the immune system, the more robust it can protect you for the future. So getting a third dose, a.k.a. a booster, makes a lot of sense to me,” UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

The SFDPH put out an advisory that residents, who got the J&J Janssen coronavirus vaccine and have received their supplemental dose, can get a third shot.

The vaccine was once thought to be a one-dose option, but health officials have recommended multiple doses.

“I think it’s understandable if people feel a little bit disappointed or anxious that the guidance has changed,” Chin-Hong said.

Chin-Hong says the guidance has changed because we’ve learned more about COVID-19 and it’s variants.

“We have to update our knowledge all the time,” Chin-Hong said.

The recommendation is that the third dose is at least five months after the supplemental dose and only used in those 18 and older.

They want to utilize the Pfizer vaccine because it has full FDA approval.

Dr. Chin-hong says while guidance can continue to change based on how the virus mutates, he does not expect people to need an additional dose every few months.

“People are also worried that we’ll be having a fourth, fifth, and sixth vaccine but really if you want to pick a magic number, it’s three. That’s how many, many vaccines are given if you think about measles, mumps and rubella, Hepatitis B, and HPV,” Chin-Hong said.

While this is just for San Francisco residents right now, Chin-Hong does believe that other areas will follow the city’s lead.

More information about the city’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose update can be viewed here.