4 vaccine sites launching at San Francisco schools

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Francisco announced that they will be opening four vaccination sites at schools in the San Francisco Unified School District.

The sites will be located at:

Malcolm X Academy School 350 Harbor Road in the Bayview 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm on Tuesdays starting 9/14

Balboa High School 1000 Cayuga Ave in the Excelsior 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm on Wednesdays starting 9/15

McCoppin Elementary School 651 6 th Ave in the Richmond 10:30 am – 1:30 pm on Saturdays starting 9/18

Sunset Elementary School 1920 41 st Ave in the Sunset 10:30 am – 1:30 pm on Sundays starting 9/19



Employees with the San Francisco Unified School District are required to be fully vaccinated or submit a weekly COVID-19 test.

“We are extremely encouraged to see such high rates of vaccination among our staff and students, and continue to explore ways to expand access to vaccines,” said SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. “Offering the vaccine at our school sites will ensure that those who are not yet vaccinated have the opportunity to do so in safe, accessible, and welcoming spaces.”

At these sites, doses will be administered once a week. Each site will have 62 doses each day but is prepared to increase that number to 200 doses a day if necessary.

Staff and families with children are being prioritized but will also be available for the general public.

The Department of Public Health and the Department of Children, Youth and Their Families will fund and staff the vaccination sites.

City officials say that walk-ins are welcome and you are not required to bring documentation of identity.

“We know that most cases of COVID-19 occurring in schools come from children who pick the virus up from their household or exposure outside school settings,” said Mayor Breed. “We’re continuing to provide support to SFUSD to make it as easy as possible for everyone involved in the school community to get vaccinated. That’s the best way we can protect keep our students, educators, and staff safe, especially our children under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.”

The Department of Public Health released data last week showing that cases are low in children. It also revealed that schools remained a safe place for children, as long as proper protocols are being followed.

The data showed that San Francisco has 81% of eligible residents fully vaccinated — That’s one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.