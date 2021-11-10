44 members of Cal football team test positive for COVID-19

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – New developments with the COVID mess on Cal’s campus — For the first time, we are hearing from members of the Cal football team about the confusion that led to some frustrated players venting on social media.

On Tuesday, KRON4 reported that an outbreak led the team to reschedule Saturday’s game with USC.

The Berkeley Health Department said 44 members of the program have tested positive for the virus.

Officials say the team didn’t follow basic protocols.

The team practiced on Wednesday with limited players, they also plan to practice on Thursday.

Players said they were confused about protocols for testing. Now, players and staff say they know exactly what to do.

Clearing up the confusion over COVID-19 protocols, members of the Cal Berkeley football team say everyone is now 100% clear.

“We’ve definitely have had to adjust since this outbreak happened. We’ve been lifting outside. Practice has been cut a little bit shorter. We have different things that are different within practice,” safety Daniel Scott said.

On Tuesday, some players took to social media to vent their frustrations over what some of them called a lack of clarity over protocols between school and Berkeley health leaders.

The Berkeley Public Health Department hit back confirming 44-cases on the team.

The department said members failed to abide by public health measures, including not getting tested when sick, staying home when sick, and wearing masks indoors.

“There’s still a lot of good out there. I don’t envision this being a long-term issue next year and the year beyond, not saying it will go away but maybe we’re in a better place,” Justin Wilcox said.

Cal Football Coach Justin Wilcox did not specifically address the comments from the Berkeley health department but says he is optimistic about the players and program moving forward.

“I think things are going to get better. I think there are still a number of good reasons to come to Cal and get an education here, and be around the type of guys we have in our locker room,” Wilcox said.

According to the team, two members are not vaccinated.

There is no word on if one of the unvaccinated, was among the initial players who tested positive.

The game against USC has been rescheduled to December 4.

The team will next play Stanford on November 20.