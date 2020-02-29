4th case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A fourth case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, according to health officials.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department says it is an adult woman who is a household contact of the third Santa Clara County case that was reported Friday.

The woman is not hospitalized or ill.

County health officials says they are working closely with the CDC, the State of California Department Of Public Health and other agencies to protect and inform the community.

The third case reported on Friday was the second case in the country to come from unknown origins.

On Feb. 2, the county announced the second case, who is still in home isolation, and has not been hospitalized. On Jan. 31, the first case of the virus in Santa Clara County was reported.

“Since the disease is here, an important priority for the department will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the ext4ent o f local spread. The County Public Health Laboratory has the ability to test for the virus and can identify cases quickly and take appropriate action.” Marianna Moles, Public Health Communications Office, County of Santa Clara Public Health Department

We will provide updates as they become available.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: