5 cases of omicron variant reported in Alameda County

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Five ‘mildly symptomatic’ cases of the omicron variant have been reported in Alameda County, according to the Public Health Department.

Health officials say 12 local COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding on Nov. 27 in Wisconsin — One of them attended the wedding after returning from international travel.

A California lab identified the five infected with the omicron variant using genomic sequencing, but data is not available for all 12 cases at this time.

These cases are among people between the ages of 18 to 49.

The health department says that one person is from Berkeley and the remaining 11 are in Alameda County.

The 12 people have been vaccinated and most of them have received a booster shot, according to officials.

None of the 12 people have been hospitalized as the symptoms are mild.

The Public Health Departments in Alameda County and the City of Berkeley are investigating the cases and notifying those who have been in close contact.

Residents are reminded to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible

Stay home if sick

Get tested if symptomatic or exposed

Wear a mask indoors

Wash your hands

Avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor settings

If gathering or traveling, get tested before and after

Check back for updates.