5 new coronavirus cases in San Francisco bringing total to 28

Buildings stand in the skyline of downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, May 7, 2015. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee will seek voter approval for the first housing bond since 1996 as his city becomes the least affordable U.S. housing market and uproar grows about gentrification fueled by the technology boom. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Five new coronavirus cases have been reported in San Francisco as of Saturday, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The city’s total number of positive cases is now 28.

There were no details released about the patients.

Health officials remind everyone to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay at home if you are sick, and cover your cough or sneeze.

Check back for more details as this is developing.

Latest Stories: