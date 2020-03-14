5 new coronavirus cases in San Francisco bringing total to 28

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Five new coronavirus cases have been reported in San Francisco as of Saturday, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.
The city’s total number of positive cases is now 28.
There were no details released about the patients.
Health officials remind everyone to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay at home if you are sick, and cover your cough or sneeze.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
