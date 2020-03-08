5 new coronavirus cases reported in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials have reported five new coronavirus cases in Contra Costa County residents on Sunday.

Officials say four of the patients did not travel or have known contact with a coronavirus case and are currently being treated at hospitals around the county.

The fifth person had contact with a previous case and is being isolated at home.

The county has nine confirmed cases as of Sunday morning.

According to health officials, three of the previous patients have been isolated at home and another remains in a hospital.

There will not be other details released on the patients due to privacy. This includes the names of the hospitals.

“The coronavirus is here in our community. As we ramp up our testing, we expect to identify more cases. But there is still a lot we can do to slow down the spread and protect our most vulnerable,” said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, acting Contra Costa Health Officer.

Remember to practice the following tips for good hygiene:

People who are sick should stay home from work or school until they are well

Older adults and people with chronic conditions should avoid large gatherings, as they are at higher risk of becoming infected

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available

People who are sick should cover their coughs and sneezes using a tissue or their elbow

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your unwashed hands

Masks are for sick people. There is no evidence that wearing masks in public prevents healthy people from getting sick with novel coronavirus

