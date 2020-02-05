5 San Jose hospital workers in self-isolation due to coronavirus fears

SAN JOSE (KRON) – There are two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and five workers at Good Samaritan Hospital may have been exposed, officials say.

The workers are now isolated in their homes until Feb. 11.

One patient with the virus came to the hospital on Jan. 28.

The health department says he was wearing a mask during his stay.

But out of an abundance of caution, the five workers who may have been exposed were sent home.

The health department will closely monitor those employees but as of now there are no new confirmed cases.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 492 people worldwide, the majority of which are in China, and infected more than 24,500 people across 25 countries.

Close to 60 million people in China remain under lockdown, with three cities reporting over a thousand confirmed cases.

