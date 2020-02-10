5 US evacuees at Travis AFB showing coronavirus symptoms: CDC

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – The CDC says five of the evacuees who were flown in on a chartered flight out of Wuhan, China last week are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

According to officials, the patients were from different planes.

No cases of the virus have been confirmed, according to the CDC.

Officials say one of the patients is doing well.

Information on the other patients has not been released.

Right now no other evacuees from Wuhan are expected at Travis Air Force Base.

On Friday, hundreds more people were evacuated from the virus zone in China and began to arrive at military bases across the U.S. to begin a two-week quarantine.

Other cities housing evacuees include San Diego, San Antonio, and Omaha.

U.S. officials said at a news conference in Washington on Friday that more than 800 people have been brought to the United States from Wuhan on recent flights, the Associated Press reports. All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

