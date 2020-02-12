Live Now
5 US evacuees quarantined at Travis AFB test negative for coronavirus

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Five US citizens who were among a group of American evacuees flown in on a chartered flight out of Wuhan, China to Travis Air Force Base last week have tested negative for coronavirus.

In a statement, the CDC said the five passengers had been under isolation undergoing medical evaluation after they exhibited symptoms of the virus.

Tested samples indicated all 5 were negative for coronavirus, the CDC confirmed Wednesday.

Officials said the five people were all from different planes.

Other cities housing evacuees under quarantine include San Diego, San Antonio, and Omaha.

