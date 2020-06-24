6,000 new cases: California breaks highest single-day coronavirus record

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – One day after Governor Gavin Newsom gave his warning about a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state saw its highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

There were more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections reported Monday.

The state Department of Public Health recorded more than 5,000 new cases Tuesday, putting the total number of positive cases at more than 183,000.

The state has seen more than 5,500 deaths related to COVID-19.

In the Bay Area, there are now more than 20,000 cases and 538 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in California has inched up each of the past several days and now is nearly 3,900, the highest rate since Gov. Newsom followed the lead of the Bay Area and ordered Californians to stay home in mid-March.

The record-setting numbers and warnings come as more businesses reopen statewide, spurred by antsy residents weary over stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

San Francisco, which was part of the Bay Area’s strict order in mid-March, plans to allow outdoor bars, nail and hair salons and tattoo shops to open next week.

Health officers say they always expected case numbers to creep up as the economy reopens, but they worry the trend may be getting out of hand.

“The question of how we’re doing as a nation is: We’re not doing so well. How are we doing as a state? Not doing so well. How are we doing as a region? Not doing so well,” said Santa Clara County Executive Jeffrey Smith Tuesday. Smith, a doctor, said one widely cited model projects 15,000 Californians could die by October 1.

More than 9.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

