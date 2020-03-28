7 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19 at SF’s Laguna Honda Hospital

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Public Health Department announced on Saturday that seven staff members and a patient at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus.

At this time, all eight individuals are in good condition.

Public health officials are investigating the situations and are taking steps to protect the staff and patients.

Infection control and infectious disease officials from the Department of Public Health, UCSF and Sutter have been moved to assist and strengthen staff at the hospital.

Laguna Honda Hospital has been placed under protective quarantine to better protect the staff and residents.

