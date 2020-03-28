7 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19 at SF’s Laguna Honda Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Public Health Department announced on Saturday that seven staff members and a patient at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus.
At this time, all eight individuals are in good condition.
Public health officials are investigating the situations and are taking steps to protect the staff and patients.
Infection control and infectious disease officials from the Department of Public Health, UCSF and Sutter have been moved to assist and strengthen staff at the hospital.
Laguna Honda Hospital has been placed under protective quarantine to better protect the staff and residents.
Latest News Headlines:
- Disney parks to remain closed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic
- Salon workers who had to close up shop form group to join fight against coronavirus
- Turn off your lights tonight for Earth Hour 2020
- MLB final pitch could be closer to Christmas than Halloween
- ‘Officers are scared out there’: Coronavirus hits US police