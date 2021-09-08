70 COVID cases reported across Marin County schools not considered in-classroom transmissions

(KRON) – It’s been three weeks since Marin County students and teachers went back into the classrooms.

Since then, the health department has investigated more than 70 positive COVID cases among students and staff across the entire district.

However, only a couple of the cases are considered in-school transmissions.

“It’s very promising and reassuring data on the school’s front.”

Deputy health officer for Marin County Dr. Lisa Santora says they were concerned schools would be particularly vulnerable for COVID-19 transmission, but the data they’re seeing now is reassuring.

“We’ve categorized four transmissions as school-based. But actually, only two are school-based confirmed. The other two are undetermined.”

Dr. Santora says some of the 71 total COVID cases among students and staff are through sibling contact or thought to have come from community spread, outside of school.

Officials say when you compare the cases to numbers from last year when there were a similar amount of students in school, but the state was on lockdown, the current situation is actually encouraging.

“I think it shows we are holding ground by using the mitigation strategies that are available.”

Superintendent of Marin schools Mary Jane Burke says washing of hands, wearing a mask, and not coming into school or work if you’re sick is crucial.

‘We have not had to close any classrooms or schools.”

Once a school is notified about a positive case, rapid antigen tests are given, and a modified quarantine for students is put into place.

Dr. Santora says having 98% of teachers vaccinated is also a plus.

“I think parents and school staff should know that school is a safe place to be. And we have to work together. Every decision we make to engage in a high-risk activity increases the chance of COVID-19 entering the campus.”