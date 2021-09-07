75% of eligible Sonoma County residents fully vaccinated

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are prepared at a medical center in Sydney on March 14, 2021. Australia will receive 4 million Pfizer doses from Britain in a swap deal that will double the quantity of that COVID-19 vaccine available to Australians Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County has reached an important milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Tuesday, 323,604 residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated – That is 75% of the county. 33,193 residents have been partially vaccinated, which is 8% of eligible residents.

Since December 2020, more than 667,000 doses have been administered in the county.

“I strongly urge everyone who has waited to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Our hospitals and ICUs are still overloaded with unvaccinated patients. Forty-six of our residents have died from COVID-19 in the past two months alone. These deaths are especially tragic because they were preventable. Almost all of them were unvaccinated by choice.” Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer

The county will continue its efforts to increase vaccination rates.

As Sonoma County reaches the 75% milestone, there is only one Bay Area county that still has not reached that.

63% of Solano County’s eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.

Here is a breakdown of residents fully vaccinated in each county according to the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboards: