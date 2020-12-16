Coronavirus: The Latest

89-year-old applauded after taking COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

by: Patrick Lachance MCE via Storyful

An 89-year-old resident of a long-term care facility was applauded on Monday, December 14. as she became the first person in the Canadian province of Quebec to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Footage from Quebec’s health ministry shows Gisèle Lévesque, a resident at the Centre d’hébergement Saint-Antoine in Quebec City, receiving the vaccine shortly before noon on Monday.

Quebec’s Premier François Legault lauded the moment as the start of the “vaccination campaign” in the province. “We’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” he tweeted.

Residents of care facilities and health care workers would be the first recipients of the vaccine, Legault said.

