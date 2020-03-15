Breaking News
9 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Francisco bringing total to 37

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in San Francisco on Sunday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Officials announced that the total has increased to 37 positive cases.

The department reported five additional cases on Saturday.

There were no details released on the patients.

Health officials remind everyone to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay at home if you are sick, and cover your cough or sneeze.

