96% of San Francisco city employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than 96% of San Francisco city workers are now fully vaccinated, according to Mayor London Breed.

That means 1,418 employees are not vaccinated yet.

On Tuesday, Mayor Breed took to Twitter announcing:

“In July, we issued a requirement for City workers to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their coworkers and the public. I’m proud to report that over 96% of our nearly 35,000 City workers are now vaccinated and I want to thank them for doing their part.”

According to Mayor Breed, employees who aren’t vaccinated on Nov. 1 will be suspended without being paid following a ‘due process hearing they can be separated from the City.’

Hearings are being held for those in high risk settings which includes:

93 members of SFPD, including 46 active duty officers

29 members of SFFD, including 28 firefighters

50 members of the Sheriff’s Department, including 43 deputy sheriffs

224 employees at DPH, including those at SF General Hospital and Laguna Honda Hospital

Outreach continues to address any concerns these employees may be having.

“We will continue to work with all employees who aren’t vaccinated. I don’t want to lose a single City worker. Nobody does,” Mayor Breed wrote.