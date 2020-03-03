AC Transit enhances cleaning guidelines amid coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Although there has been no instances found of COVID-19 on AC Transit, the public transportation is taking precautionary measures to make sure riders feel safe.
Alameda and Contra Costa Health Services enhanced their cleaning per CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.
As there are no cases confirmed in Contra Costa County and there is one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 diagnosis from Alameda County, AC Transit will continue to track for updates to plan accordingly.
AC Transit plans to disinfect commonly surfaces daily by using bleach-based disinfectants.
Surfaces include disinfecting driver compartments, fare boxes, Clipper card readers, hand rails, stanchions, seats and other onboard hand surfaces.
AC Transit wants to encourage riders to practice healthy guidelines:
- Frequently wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds
- Use hand sanitizers when soap and water are not available
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with disposable tissue
- Stay home if you’re feeling sick
